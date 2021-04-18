Florida State Park RV Sites, Campsites Return To Full Operation

RV sites, tent campsites and horse stalls n Florida’s state parks are now fully open.

The Florida Forest Service said COVID-19 safety measures are still in effect, including a 10-person maximum at group campsites and a 50-person maximum for outside events and pavilion rentals. Inside events are restricted based upon building size.

For more information, click or tap here. To make reservations, visit floridastateforests.reserveamerica.com.

Pictured: Krull Lake Recreation Area in the Blackwater State Forest. File photo.