Florida Gas Prices Level Off After Three Week Decline

Florida gas prices have leveled off after a three week decline, according to AAA.

Florida’s average price for gasoline has declined for nearly three consecutive weeks. However, the state average inched up by a penny over the weekend to $2.84 per gallon.

Florida drivers are now paying 7 cents less than the highest price (so far) this year of $2.91 per gallon - recorded on March 21.

The lowest price in North Escambia Sunday night was $2.63 a gallon at three stations in Cantonment, while $2.59 could be found at a few stations in Pensacola.

“The downward trend at the pump appears to have stalled out for now,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s possible that strong springtime gasoline demand is helping to keep a floor on falling prices. However, current fundamentals point toward additional declines in the near future. Retail prices have not fully adjusted to recent drops in the wholesale price of gasoline. Meanwhile, market speculators remain worried about global demand, amid reports of lockdowns in Europe and surging cases of COVID-19 in Brazil and India.”

Picture: Regular unleaded was $2.63 per gallon Sunday at this station on Highway 29 at Muscogee Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.