Florida Gas Prices Drift Lower On Average

April 5, 2021

Florida gas prices continue to drift lower, according to AAA’s weekly survey. The state average declined 3 cents last week, for a total discount of 6 cents in the past two weeks.

Pump prices have gradually declined since the state average reached the 2021 high of $2.91 per gallon on March 21. Drivers are now paying an average price of $2.85 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia COunty was also $2.85, down a penny in the last week. A low of $2.59 per gallon could be found Sunday night at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment and multiple locations in Pensacola.

“Florida drivers are getting a welcome break from rising prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are declining now that refineries have mostly recovered from the power outages in mid-February, which resulted in reduced gasoline supplies. Crude oil prices also dropped in recent weeks, due to global concerns about rising cases of COVID-19 and lockdowns in Europe. Since retail prices have not yet fully adjusted to the oil and gasoline futures price drops, drivers should see pump prices slip even lower this week.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 