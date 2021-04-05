Florida Gas Prices Drift Lower On Average
April 5, 2021
Florida gas prices continue to drift lower, according to AAA’s weekly survey. The state average declined 3 cents last week, for a total discount of 6 cents in the past two weeks.
Pump prices have gradually declined since the state average reached the 2021 high of $2.91 per gallon on March 21. Drivers are now paying an average price of $2.85 per gallon.
The average price per gallon in Escambia COunty was also $2.85, down a penny in the last week. A low of $2.59 per gallon could be found Sunday night at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment and multiple locations in Pensacola.
“Florida drivers are getting a welcome break from rising prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are declining now that refineries have mostly recovered from the power outages in mid-February, which resulted in reduced gasoline supplies. Crude oil prices also dropped in recent weeks, due to global concerns about rising cases of COVID-19 and lockdowns in Europe. Since retail prices have not yet fully adjusted to the oil and gasoline futures price drops, drivers should see pump prices slip even lower this week.”
