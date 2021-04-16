Structure Fire Reported At Cantonment Family Dollar, But The Smoke Was Not From A Fire

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to a reported commercial structure fire at the Cantonment Family Dollar Thursday night, but there was no fire.

Callers reported smoke visible from the roof of the Family Dollar at 734 South Highway 29. Firefighters arrived and an investigation found the reported smoke was actually steam or fog. The Family Dollar and Grocery Advantage stores were also checked inside as a precaution.

The Molino. Ensley, Bellview, Brent, Beulah, and Ferry Pass stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.