FDOT Planning To Widen I-10, Added Diverging Diamond Intersections At Pine Forest Beulah Roads

Diverging Diamond interchanges are planned as part of a Florida Department of Transportation I-10 widening project.

The project would widen I-10 from four to six lanes from the weigh station near the Alabama state line to Highway 29, and the interchanges at Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road will be reconstructed as diverging diamond interchanges.

Project details were presented during a Florida Department of Transportation public hearing this week, and residents still have a change to make public comment. For video of the meeting, click or tap here.

For more information, and to submit a public comment, click or tap here.

What is a diverging diamond interchange?

According to the Federal Highway Administration, a diverging diamond interchange is a simple design innovation that improves safety and mobility, often at a much lower cost, compared to conventional interchange designs. The key to what makes a DDI work so well is how left turns are handled.

The DDI resembles a conventional diamond interchange, which is the most common form in the United States. Drivers make right turns at a DDI just as they would at a regular diamond interchange.

The crossover intersections are what make DDIs different, and they are very intuitive for the driver. The crossovers gently transition – or diverge – traffic from the right side of the road to the left side of the road and then back again. Because traffic is on the left hand side between the crossovers, all left turns occur without having to cross opposing traffic. The road geometry, signs, and pavement markings all work together to make this very simple. In cities where DDIs have been built, drivers say they don’t even notice the crossover intersections. according to the Federal Highway Administration.

NorthEscambia.com graphics/FDOT data.