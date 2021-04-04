ECSO Searching For Missing, Endangered Cantonment Man

April 4, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is search for a missing and endangered man las seen in Cantonment.

John Frenkel, 61, was last seen about 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29 in the 1500 block of Silver Ridge Drive, off Country Road 97, the ECSO said late Saturday night.

He was driving a silver 2014 Chevy Silverado with a Florida tag Z54FQX. Hie is described as 6-foot, 2-inches, 200 pounds and is bald. He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

