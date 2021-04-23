Dateline NBC Episode Airs Tonight About Ashley McArthur Murder Of Taylor Wright

Friday night’s Dateline NBC will feature the story of Ashley McArthur, who is serving a life sentence for killing a woman for money and burying her body in Cantonment.

“We have interviews with Detectives Chad Willhite and Jeff Brown, Taylor’s best friend Barbara Evanson, Taylor’s ex-husband Jeff Wright and more,” Claudia Meyer-Samargia, communications coordinator for NBC News, told NorthEscambia.com.

For an earlier NorthEscambia.com story with details on the murder, click or tap here.

The two hour episode airs from 8-10 p.m. on NBC, including locally on WPMI 15.

Pictured: Dateline NBC will air a two hour episode about the murder of Taylor Wright Friday night, with interviews that include Pensacola Police detectives Chad Willhite and Jeff Brown (pictured top), Taylor’s best friend Barbara Evanson (pictured below), and Taylor’s ex-husband Jeff Wright (pictured bottom). Images courtesy Dateline NBC for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.