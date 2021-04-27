Cyber Tip Lead To Search Warrant, Arrest For Child Porn

A tip line report led to the arrest of an Escambia County man on child pornography charges.

Fallon Matthew Coburger, age 46 of Ridge Road, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after receiving a CyberTipline lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an internet user uploading child sexual abuse material.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, SWAT., Crime Scene Unit and ECSO Cadets, with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant in the 700 block of Ridge Road, in the area of East 10 Mile Road and Chemstrand Road.

They found images depicting children as young as four-years old engaged in sexual acts, according to the ECSO. Coburger was arrested by ECSO’s lead investigator, Jeremy Horn.

Coburger remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $300,000.