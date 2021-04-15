Cuteness Overload Alert: Goat Gives Birth To Triplets At Beulah Middle School

Three new “kids” joined the Beulah Middle School family Tuesday afternoon as a goat in the school’s agriscience program gave birth to triplets.

Beulah Middle agriscience teacher Leanne Jenkins tells the story, in her own words:

Y’allllllllllllll…..

My cheeks hurt so bad and my heart feels like it’s going to explode! Today we experienced the most amazing births at Beulah Middle School! I’m in tears typing this announcement to you.

We thought we had a day or two before the arrival, but we moved Mama to her “birthing suite” to get her comfortable with the area. She was there most of the day and was crying to go back to the field with her buddies.

At the beginning of the last period, I had a student go on the back porch to get a duckling. He casually walked into the classroom with the duckling and said, “That goat out there is having a baby.” I told him she’s not having her baby yet, that she had a day or two before arrival. He then said, “oh, I could have swore I saw something coming out of her bottom.”

I went running, and sure enough, there was a hoof coming out of sweet mama!!

About 40 minutes later, with 60 students and staff members quietly watching, we have healthy, thriving, triplets!!!

It was beautiful and amazing and we are all on cloud nine.

Welcome to the world sweet babies ❤️. Brace yourselves for the hundreds of students that are thrilled to have you join our farm ❤️.

