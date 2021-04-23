Clouds Friday, Severe Storms Possible Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.