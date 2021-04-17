Century To Vote On Gulf Power Franchise Fee Increase, Consider EREC Hike; Customers Will Pay Up

The Town of Century will vote Monday on a franchise fee increase for Gulf Power and will begin the formal process for Escambia River Electric Cooperative.

In 1994, the franchise fees for both utilities were increased from 3% to 5%, and now the council is raising the fee to 6%.

While the franchise fee is technically charged to the utility, both Gulf Power and EREC tell NorthEscambia.com that they pass the full cost of the fee on to their customers.

During a 7 p.m. meeting Monday, the council will hold a public hearing on the Gulf Power franchise fee increase before a final vote. A first reading of the EREC agreement will be held, and a vote will come at a future meeting.

Gulf Power customers with an average 1,000 kwh monthly usage pay about $140 a month, according to Florida Public Service Commission documents. The franchise fee increase will cost customers in the Century town limits about $1.40 per month. According to EREC, their average customers pays about $146 for 1,000 kwh, equating a franchise fee increase of $1.46.