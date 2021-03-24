Winning $68K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

Someone is over $68,000 richer this morning after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a Nine Mile Road convenience store.

The ticket sold at the Nine Mile Raceway near Lowe’s was one of three winning tickets sold for Tuesday night’s drawing and is worth $68,177.06. Other winning tickets were sold in Punta Gorda and Miami.

The 375 tickets matching four numbers won $87.50 each. Another 10,063 tickets matching three numbers are worth $9 each, and 92616 ticket holders won a Quick Pick ticket for picking two numbers.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 11-21-22-23-25.