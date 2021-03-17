Update: ‘One-Shot’ COVID-19 Clinics Thursday In Cantonment And Century

March 17, 2021

Community Health Northwest Florida has vaccination clinics scheduled for Thursday in Cantonment and Century.

Details on each are below:

CANTONMENT

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold a Johnson & Johnson “One Shot” COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 18 from a 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Langley Bell 4-H Center at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment.

The clinic is open to all Florida residents who qualify to receive the vaccine (see below for requirements). An appointment is required; call (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment.

CENTURY AREA

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold a special Johnson & Johnson “One Shot” COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 18th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Century Century Community Center at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard in Century.

Appointments are required. Eligible persons who wish to be scheduled for this special Johnson & Johnson vaccination event should call the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 or Community Health Adult Primary Care at (850) 724-4064 to make an appointment.

This clinic is open to all residents of Century and surrounding communities who qualify (see qualifications below).

Eligibility Criteria for Vaccines

  • Persons 60 years of age and older
  • Adults 18 and older deemed medically vulnerable by a physician. One of the following is required:
    • Patients may have their doctor fill out a State of Florida “COVID Vulnerability Determination” form or
    • Bring a doctor’s note/prescription stating the condition that qualifies the patient or current prescription bottles of the medication that treats the pre-existing condition.
  • All K-12 school employees, all ages; must show a badge from their school. (Current Executive Order does not include educators beyond K-12).
  • Daycare workers; badge or paystub required as proof of employment in daycare setting
  • Long-term care facility residents and staff
  • Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older

IMPORTANT:

  • All participants will be required to show photo ID as well as proof of eligibility at time of appointment.
  • Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine.

