Update: ‘One-Shot’ COVID-19 Clinics Thursday In Cantonment And Century

Community Health Northwest Florida has vaccination clinics scheduled for Thursday in Cantonment and Century.

Details on each are below:

CANTONMENT

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold a Johnson & Johnson “One Shot” COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 18 from a 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Langley Bell 4-H Center at 3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment.

The clinic is open to all Florida residents who qualify to receive the vaccine (see below for requirements). An appointment is required; call (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment.

CENTURY AREA

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold a special Johnson & Johnson “One Shot” COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 18th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Century Century Community Center at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard in Century.

Appointments are required. Eligible persons who wish to be scheduled for this special Johnson & Johnson vaccination event should call the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 or Community Health Adult Primary Care at (850) 724-4064 to make an appointment.

This clinic is open to all residents of Century and surrounding communities who qualify (see qualifications below).

Eligibility Criteria for Vaccines

Persons 60 years of age and older

Adults 18 and older deemed medically vulnerable by a physician. One of the following is required: Patients may have their doctor fill out a State of Florida “COVID Vulnerability Determination” form or Bring a doctor’s note/prescription stating the condition that qualifies the patient or current prescription bottles of the medication that treats the pre-existing condition.

All K-12 school employees, all ages; must show a badge from their school. (Current Executive Order does not include educators beyond K-12).

Daycare workers; badge or paystub required as proof of employment in daycare setting

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

IMPORTANT: