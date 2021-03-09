Traffic Disruptions Planned At Airport Boulevard, Nine Mile And Century Railroad Crossings

Drivers can expect lane restrictions at three area railroad crossings over the next two days for safety marking upgrades.

The Florida Department of Transportation said motorists may encounter minor traffic disruptions between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. at the crossing on Airport Boulevard on Tuesday and the crossings on Nine Mile Road and Highway 4 in Century. (FDOT did not specify which Nine Mile Road crossing.)

The lane restrictions will be for the installation of Operation STRIDE (Statewide Traffic and Railroad Initiative using Dynamic Envelopes) projects in Escambia County pavement markings. The new dynamic markings are designed to warn motorists to stay out of the danger zone near railroad crossings.

Pictured: STRIDE markings at a railroad crossing. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.