Tate Aggies Beat West Florida 11-2

The Tate Aggies beat West Florida 11-2 Thursday night.

Tucker Griffin earned the win for the Aggies, allowing one hit and no runs in two innings, striking out four and walking one. Riley Lowery, Jaydon Fryman, Jackson Penton, and Jordan Jarman also took the hill.

The Aggies had 15 hits, led by Dalton Bowen who went 4-4 with two runs and an RBI. Jaydon Fryman, Zak Licastro and Jackson Penton each had two hits for Tate. Dylan Godwin, Drew Reaves, Tanner Rouchon, Paul Whitson and Jordan Jarman, added one hit each.

Jadin Moreno gave up six runs on five hits over two innings, striking out two for West Florida. Hoot Rathbun homered for the Jags. Dawson Butalla and Gavin King had a hit apiece.

