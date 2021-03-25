Pensacola Airport Returns To Operation After Bomb Threat

The Pensacola International Airport has returned to normal operations after a bomb threat Thursday morning led to evacuations and stopped flights.

A bomb threat was called into the airport’s operations center about 8:30 a.m. The airport was evacuated and flights were held on the runway away from terminals as the threat was investigated.

Flights have since returned to normal, and an investigation is continuing by the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.