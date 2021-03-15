One Critically Injured In Byrneville Rollover Wreck

March 15, 2021

One person was critically injured in a single vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bryneville.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 4A and Highway 168, close to the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God.

The driver lost control, ran off the road and overturned into the wood line. The driver was extricated by firefighters and transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert.

The Century and Walnut Hill Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 