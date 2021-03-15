One Critically Injured In Byrneville Rollover Wreck

One person was critically injured in a single vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bryneville.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 4A and Highway 168, close to the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God.

The driver lost control, ran off the road and overturned into the wood line. The driver was extricated by firefighters and transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert.

The Century and Walnut Hill Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.