Man Wanted In Connection With Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts

March 21, 2021

Authorities are searching for a man in connection with several catalytic converter thefts.

Brett Andrew Bass, 33, is wanted for criminal mischief, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, possession with burglary tools with intent to use and grand theft. Bass is about 5-foot, 6-inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Any with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP.

“While our Investigators are working hard to get these cases solved, this arrest would get a big piece of the puzzle off the street,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

