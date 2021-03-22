Man Arrested In Connection With Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts

A man wanted in connection with several catalytic converter thefts has been arrested.

Brett Andrew Bass, 33, was charged with criminal mischief, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, possession with burglary tools with intent to use and grand theft. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail Monday morning without bond.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said called Bass a “big piece of the puzzle” is solving “extensive” catalytic converter thefts.

His arrest came the day after a story about his arrest warrants was published on NorthEscambia.com.