Man Arrested After SWAT Standoff Saturday Afternoon; Gunfire Exchanged Early Morning

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon there was a SWAT standoff in the same area and a suspect was arrested.

The first shooting incident happened about 4:30 a.m. at Blue Angel Foodmart on East Olive Road at Whitmire Drive, a short distance behind Olive Baptist Church. The ECSO responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on the property, and that’s where they found a man sleeping in his vehicle. He tried to run, but deputies were able to capture him.

The man broke free and grabbed a gun from his vehicle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Gunfire was exchanged between the deputies and the suspect before he fled on foot. No one was injured. The suspect, described only as a black male, fled on foot.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was in a standoff with an armed suspect at the same location. The ECSO reported that a suspect was arrested. It was not clear if it was the same suspect from the early morning incident. In a social media posted, the ECSO said no deputies or suspects were injured.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.