Louisiana Woman That Kidnapped Two Kids Is Believed To Still Be In The Area; Kids Found Safe In Munson

The woman that allegedly kidnapped her two young children from a Louisiana Tuesday afternoon is still on the run.

Shawntel Nicole Heck is wanted by multiple agencies with extensive charges for her role in the kidnapping. An Amber Alert was issued after she allegedly drove away with the children, ages 4 and 8, from their father’s home in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, according to Louisiana authorities.

The boys were found found safe Wednesday afternoon near Munson in Santa Rosa County, but authorities were unable to locate Heck after a K-9 search.

Heck is a white female, approximately 5′6″ and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is a former resident of Santa Rosa County and is believed to still be in the Milton area.

If you know Heck’s whereabouts and would like to remain anonymous, call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP (7867). A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information.