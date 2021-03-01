Lifeguards Return To Pensacola Beach This Week

Lifeguards will return to their towers on Pensacola Beach this week.

Initially, one to three towers at Casino Beach will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, shifting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 14. As summer approaches, staffing will increase to provide coverage at up to 10 towers, including the towers at Gulf Islands National Seashore, which begin staffing Memorial Day weekend.

In preparation for the 2021 season, Pensacola Beach hired 19 new lifeguards and welcomed 56 returning lifeguards to a rigorous training program, including 80 hours of open water training, emergency medical training and more.

Last season, Pensacola Beach Lifeguards performed 104 rescues from drowning and 128 assists to swimmers experiencing moderate distress, also attended to 35 major medical incidents and assisted 31 patients for EMS transport. Lifeguards made contact with beachgoers 157,633 times during the 2020 season, providing information about rip currents, beach condition flags and other safety tips.

“This season is looking to be a busy one,” said Escambia County Public Safety’s Water Safety Chief Dave Greenwood. “We’ve got a great crop of vigilant lifeguards prepared to respond to the needs of our residents and visitors. We encourage beachgoers to be safe, aware and to have fun!”

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards have maintained a presence on Casino Beach throughout the winter since the 2020 season ended last October, primarily through patrol vehicles.