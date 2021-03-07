Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- Both northbound travel lanes of North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) will remain closed at the Carpenters Creek Bridge through Wednesday, March 10. Construction crews are working on drainage issues in the area. One lane of traffic in each direction is available using the southbound travel lanes. Beginning Thursday, March 11, the left lanes of Ninth Avenue north and southbound will be closed at this location as work begins to replace the Carpenters Creek Bridge. The right lanes of Ninth Avenue north and southbound will remain open. Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration through late April.

· East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, March 7 through Friday, March 12 as crews perform paving operations.

I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over U.S. 29 – Westbound traffic will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 7 through Thursday, March 11 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work.

Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) Underground Utility Operations south of Sunset Boulevard- The southbound outside lane will be closed and traffic rerouted from 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 11 as crews conduct maintenance on a natural gas main.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 (Dogwood Drive) Utility Operations at Sanders Street in Milton- Intermittent lane restrictions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday, March 31 as crews replace utility poles.

Intermittent lane restrictions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday, March 31 as crews replace utility poles. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities including utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements have begun. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There will be no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Major roadway construction activities are anticipated to begin summer 2021.

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge remains closed.

– The bridge remains closed. U.S. 98 Tree Trimming from Gulf Breeze to the beginning of the National Seashore and Bob Sikes Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, March 26 as crews trim trees over the roadways and in medians. Operations will begin on the east end working westward toward Gulf Breeze.

Motorists will encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, March 26 as crews trim trees over the roadways and in medians. Operations will begin on the east end working westward toward Gulf Breeze. U.S. 90 Turn Lane Construction West of Bell Lane in Pace– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday, March 7 through Friday, March 19 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday, March 7 through Friday, March 19 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store. U.S. 98 Overhead Sign Maintenance at Trace Boulevard in Gulf Breeze - There will be intermittent eastbound lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 11 as crews perform overhead sign maintenance.

- There will be intermittent eastbound lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 11 as crews perform overhead sign maintenance. S.R. 89 North, S.R. 87 North, and S.R. 89 Bypass Roadway Maintenance Operations- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions until Sunday, April 25 as crews perform roadway maintenance activities along the corridors. Off-duty law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Paving operations on westbond Nine Mile Road between Patrick Lane and Security Place. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.