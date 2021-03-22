Florida Vaccine Eligibility Age Drops To 50 Today; Next Step, DeSantis Said, Is Everyone Else

March 22, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to people age 50 and over beginning Monday in Florida, and the governor expects to continue expanding eligibility to Floridians in the next few weeks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order Friday lowering the vaccination eligibility age.

“We’re excited about the progress,” DeSantis said. “I think the demand is softened enough that opening up to 50-plus will be good.

The next step, he said will be to open vaccines up to anyone that wants one.

“I can’t tell you when exactly that will happen, but I can tell you it will definitely be before May 1. That’s not even a question, so stay tuned on that,” DeSantis said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 