Flomaton Raises Sales Tax To 11%

March 11, 2021

The Flomaton Town Council voted Wednesday to raise the total sales tax in the town to 11%.

Due to declining revenue, the town council voted to up the sales tax by a penny on the dollar. That’s expected to boost the bottom line around $175,000 a year.

The sales tax increase will go into effect on June 1 under Alabama Department of Revenue rules.

With an the increase, Flomaton’s 11% tax will be the highest in the area, along with East Brewton also at 11%. The sales tax rate in Atmore and Brewton is 10%. Across the state line in Florida, the sales tax rate is 7.5% in Escambia County and 7.0% in Santa Rosa County. The full 11% tax applies to food and medicine in Flomaton, while those items are tax free in Florida.

Pictured: Businesses on Sidney Manning Boulevard in Flomaton NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 