Flash Flood Watch Continues, Heavy Rain Possible

March 24, 2021

A flash flood watch continues for the entire area. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

