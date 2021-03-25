FHP Arrests Woman For Shooting At Trooper Tuesday

A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper Tuesday evening.

Sonya M. Womble, age 43 of Chemstrand Road, has been charged with felony aggravated assault on an officer, felony possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, felony criminal mischief with property damage, felony armed trespassing of a conveyance or structure, and misdemeanor use of a firearm while under the influence.

The incident began to unfold about 6 p.m. as a FHP trooper was conducting a traffic crash investigation in the area of Chemstrand Road and Ten Mile Road. A partially clothed woman approached the trooper and “voiced her concern of overdosing on drugs”, according to FHP Lt. Jason King.

The trooper called for Escambia County EMS to evaluate Womble as she began to walk across the roadway, around a corner and out of sight.

As the trooper approached what appeared to be an unoccupied silver Chevrolet truck, the female subject sat up and presented a rifle, pointing it in the direction of the trooper,” King said. “An exchange of gunfire began as two more troopers and two Escambia County deputies arrived on scene.”

“At least one other trooper became engaged in the gunfire,” King added. There were no injuries.

“We are thankful for the assistance at the scene from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS,” King said. “we are also grateful that no one was injured during the incident.”

Womble was taken into custody and transported to Baptist Hospital for evaluation.

After an initial criminal investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence arrested Womble. She was booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $160,000.

Pictured: The scene at Chemstrand Road and 10 Mile Road shortly after a woman reportedly fired a weapon at law enforcement. Photos by Latino Media Gulf Coast and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.