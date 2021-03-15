FDLE Says Tate Student And Her Mother Hacked Student Accounts To Vote Her As Homecoming Queen; Both Facing Multiple Felonies
March 15, 2021
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Tate High School student and her mother, an elementary school assistant principal, on charges for allegedly hacking student accounts in order to place fraudulent votes for the Tate High homecoming queen last fall.
Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year old daughter, 17-year old Emily Rose Grover, where charged by FDLE with one count each of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices (a third degree felony), unlawful use of a two-way communications device (a third degree felony), criminal use of personally identifiable information (a third degree felony) and conspiracy to commit these offenses (a first degree misdemeanor).
Grover was named Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming queen.
The investigation began in November 2020 when the Escambia County School District contacted FDLE to report unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts. The investigation found that Carroll, an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and her Grover, a student at Tate High School, had accessed student FOCUS accounts. Carroll had district level access of the school board’s FOCUS program which is the school district’s student information system. FOCUS users are required to change their password every 45 days and Carroll’s annual training for the “Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology” was up to date.
In October 2020, hundreds of votes for Tate High School’s Homecoming Court voting were flagged as fraudulent, with 117 votes originating from the same IP address within a short period of time. Agents uncovered evidence of unauthorized access to FOCUS linked to Carroll’s cell phone as well as computers associated with their residence, with a total of 246 votes cast for the homecoming court. Multiple students reported that the Grover described using her mother’s FOCUS account to cast votes. The investigation also found that beginning August 2019, Carroll’s FOCUS account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were of Tate High School students.
Carroll was booked into the Escambia County Jail and released on an $8,500 bond. Grover was taken into custody and transferred to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.
Pictured top: Laura Rose Carroll, Bellview Elementary Facebook; Emily Rose Grover, Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming queen, NorthEscambia.com photo.
Comments
14 Responses to “FDLE Says Tate Student And Her Mother Hacked Student Accounts To Vote Her As Homecoming Queen; Both Facing Multiple Felonies”
Vanity , vanity , all is vanity
To Cantonment local.. this type of behavior is not only WATCH OUT for the snakes in public schools, it’s in all institutions of learning.
At least it’s not the Florida man this time being mocked in the headlines world wide.
Homecoming Queen to House Arrest Queen
An historic quote readily comes to mind on this one:
“Oh, the humanity…” – Reporter Herb Morrison upon witnessing the disastrous attempt to land the German airship Hindenburg at Lakehurst, N.J. in 1937.
At Emily….I said the exact same thing! Lifetime here we come! Geeze….pathetic….
Aryana should have won. Cheating is a disgusting trait and to teach it to your child who knew she didn’t win but wore that crown knowing it wasn’t hers is even worse. I know Aryana’s mama and she wouldn’t dream of behaving like that. I don’t think the teen girl should have her life ruined for this, but bothe she and ESPECIALLY her mother should have 100 hours of community service each and her mother should be fired. She should not have access to school records anymore or ever again.
Take out the trash.
Oh please let this become a lifetime movie
Oh my! What lengths a parent will go to make their entitled child feel special, not to mention the early lesson of cheating rather than earning something fairly. The same kids eat tide pods nowadays too. WATCH OUT for snakes in the grass when sending your child to public school never know what corruption is lurking behind these enablers we claim as our children’s school staff. My prayers go out to you all, and good luck to that pretty face that now has a record at 17, quit following in mommy’s foot steps or you’re gonna stay in the system sweetie.
How trashy, vain, and disgusting.
This sounds like a Lifetime movie in the making. Her Mother probably missed out on being the homecoming queen or cheerleader and now lives vicariously through her daughter. Wow! …I wonder who the runner up is and if she’s going to get the crown now.
Do these people in admin positions do not hear when other admins got caught for the same thing like the assistant principal gal in Gulf Breeze changing grades?
Our society is DOOMED!!!!!!
Pathetic
Well that pretty smile just to be recognized as something your not. Boyeeeee someine peed in your cornflakes hub