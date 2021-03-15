FDLE Says Tate Student And Her Mother Hacked Student Accounts To Vote Her As Homecoming Queen; Both Facing Multiple Felonies

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Tate High School student and her mother, an elementary school assistant principal, on charges for allegedly hacking student accounts in order to place fraudulent votes for the Tate High homecoming queen last fall.

Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year old daughter, 17-year old Emily Rose Grover, where charged by FDLE with one count each of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices (a third degree felony), unlawful use of a two-way communications device (a third degree felony), criminal use of personally identifiable information (a third degree felony) and conspiracy to commit these offenses (a first degree misdemeanor).

Grover was named Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming queen.

The investigation began in November 2020 when the Escambia County School District contacted FDLE to report unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts. The investigation found that Carroll, an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, and her Grover, a student at Tate High School, had accessed student FOCUS accounts. Carroll had district level access of the school board’s FOCUS program which is the school district’s student information system. FOCUS users are required to change their password every 45 days and Carroll’s annual training for the “Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology” was up to date.

In October 2020, hundreds of votes for Tate High School’s Homecoming Court voting were flagged as fraudulent, with 117 votes originating from the same IP address within a short period of time. Agents uncovered evidence of unauthorized access to FOCUS linked to Carroll’s cell phone as well as computers associated with their residence, with a total of 246 votes cast for the homecoming court. Multiple students reported that the Grover described using her mother’s FOCUS account to cast votes. The investigation also found that beginning August 2019, Carroll’s FOCUS account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were of Tate High School students.

Carroll was booked into the Escambia County Jail and released on an $8,500 bond. Grover was taken into custody and transferred to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

Pictured top: Laura Rose Carroll, Bellview Elementary Facebook; Emily Rose Grover, Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming queen, NorthEscambia.com photo.