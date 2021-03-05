Doug Underhill Won’t Seek Third Term On The Escambia County Commission

District 2 Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill announced Friday that he will not seek a third term.

“I want to thank my supporters who have worked so hard in the campaigns and in reforming this government. I am humbled that so many of you are pressing me to run for a third term. My supporters sent me here on a message of reform, and their continued support is the best indication that I have lived up to that expectation and have not succumbed to the constant pressure to do things ‘the way they’ve always been done’. That is precisely why I will not be seeking a third term,” Underhill said in a prepared statement.

“I have always opposed term limits because a free people should never ask the government to do for them what they can do for themselves. I admire the example set by our nation’s first executive, who set the gentlemen’s standard of two terms in an office. There are exceptional men and women in our community who could serve District 2 and Escambia County in this seat; only a selfish man believes that his incumbency is more important than the good of the community.”

There will be two Escambia County Commission seats on the 2022 ballot. In addition to Underhill’s seat, the District 4 seat held currently by Robert Bender will also be up for election. Bender announced last week that he will seek a second term.

“I am making this announcement at this time to enable those future public servants to begin their efforts to serve. The work of reform is never done, and it is certainly not done in Escambia County. For the next 20 months, I will continue to work towards making our government a truer reflection of the priorities and morality of the people we serve, and that work will continue aggressively long after I leave this office.”

Three people had pre-filed as of Friday to seek Underhill’s seat — Republicans Chance Walsh and Steven Stroberger and NPA candidate Melissa “Mel” Pino.