Dollar General Talks Plans For New Century Store, And What Will Happen To The Current Century Location

We’re learning more Dollar General’s plans for a new store in Century, as well as their plans for the current Century location that has been open for nearly 19 years in a 50-year old building.

The development review process is underway for the new Dollar General store in the 7000 block of North Century Boulevard, on the west side of the road between Highway 4A and West Hecker Road.

Dollar General said the company reviewing the possibility of the new store in Century but is not yet a certainty.

“At this time, we are currently in due diligence phase for a new Dollar General in Century, Florida, that would be located off North Century Boulevard,” Angela Petkovic of Dollar General Corporate Relations told NorthEscambia.com. “This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in Escambia County, but we have not committed to doing so just yet. Based on our current timeline, we anticipate to have a final decision on this by spring 2021.”

If the new store is built, it will not replacing current Century Dollar General just over a mile and a half away on North Century Boulevard near the state line, the Food Giant and a Family Dollar, Petkovic said. The existing Century Dollar General opened in July 2002 in a building that was constructed in 1970.

The new Century Dollar General will employ about 6-10 people. It will not include the new “DG Fresh” concept that offers fresh produce and healthier grocery options.

“Should we move forward with this location, we do not currently have plans to include our produce set. DG Fresh refers to the company’s strategic, multi-phased shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products such as dairy, deli and frozen products,” Petkovic said.

According to plans for the proposed store, it will be 9,291 square feet on about 1.5 acres. It will have 31 total parking space, with entrances from North Century Boulevard and West Hecker Road. The developer has told the town that they will remove 17 trees from the property. They plan to replant those 17 trees at the site, along with five flowering trees and 15 shade trees in the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard, just northeast of the planned store.

Plans for store must pass the development review process and a building permit must be issued before construction can begin.

Because it will be located within the Century town limits, the proposed Dollar General on North Century Boulevard will not require a county zoning amendment like a 10,640 square foot store location under consideration in Walnut Hill.

RELATED STORY: Dollar General Wants To Build In Walnut Hill. It Would Change The Future Of North Escambia Rural Zoning.

Pictured top: The current Dollar General location in Century has been open for nearly 19 years in a building that’s 50 years old. Pictured below: The proposed location for a new Dollar General store in Century on North Century Boulevard at Highway 4A. NorthEscambia.com photo and graphic, click to enlarge.