DeSantis: Age 40+ Eligible For Vaccine Beginning Monday, 18+ Starting April 5

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to those 40 plus next week and everyone over 18 a week after that.

Beginning Monday, March 29, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We’ve now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said in a video posted to Twitter. “We’ve also made great progress on those aged 60 to 64, and on those age 50 and older, and we’re ready to take this step.”

“I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot can get a shot,” the governor said. “No mandate, but access for all.”