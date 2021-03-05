Community Health Northwest Florida Holding Vaccination Clinics Friday And Saturday

Community Health Northwest Florida will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday March 5 and Saturday March 6 at Brownsville Community Center for all Florida residents who qualify, including those covered under the governor’s latest Executive order; the amended order expands the groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida to include persons under 65 who are “medically vulnerable,” as well as individuals 50 and older who hold specific jobs that put them at high risk.

Vaccine supply is limited and will be administered by appointment only. Preregistration is required.

Any eligible individuals who would like to receive the vaccine may schedule an appointment by calling the Community Health Northwest Florida COVID vaccination scheduling call center at (850) 439-3358. The call center is open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. (or whenever all appointment slots are filled).

All participants will be required to show photo ID as well as proof of qualifying condition or job at their appointment.