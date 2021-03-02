Century Man Charged With Two Drive-by Shootings, Firing Into A Vehicle, Child Abuse, Numerous Other Felonies

A Century man has been accused of two drive-by shootings, firing into an occupied vehicle, weapons violations, child abuse and other felony offenses.

Christopher Torrey, Jr., 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a weapon in public by firing into an occupied vehicle, firing a weapon into a building, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated child abuse, battery, possession of methamphetamine, and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

An ECSO report also indicates that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was also involved in the investigation.

On Sunday, Torrey allegedly fired into a vehicle on a Jefferson Avenue. The victim told deputies he was parked on the side Jefferson Avenue speaking to a female. He said Torrey walked down the street firing a handgun into the air before firing directly at his vehicle. One bullet entered the rear passenger quarter panel of the vehicle.

Torey is also accused in two drive-by shootings at the same Jefferson Avenue house on Sunday. He allegedly fired at the house and pointed the gun directly at two individuals. The ECSO recovered .45 caliber and .380 caliber shell casings from the driveway.

Monday morning, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Investigator David Bashore and deputies James Gilman and Jonathon Ates took Torrey into custody after spotting him on Jefferson Avenue. Torrey had a loaded .45 caliber pistol and a loaded .380 caliber pistol on his person, and methamphetamine was found in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The child abuse and an aggravated battery charge stemmed from an incident in January during which be became agitated with a female that accused him of cheating on her and some missing money. Torrey allegedly punched her in the head, pushed her onto a bed, and slammed her head against a bathroom mirror. He also threw things around the residence causing physical damage.

There were numerous children present in the home during the incident, according to the ECSO report.

Torrey was being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.