Apparent High Speed Chase Ends Near Ascend

March 1, 2021

An apparent high speed chase traveled through parts of Cantonment and Gonzalez Monday morning before ending near the entrance to Ascend Performance Materials on Old Chemstrand Road.

According to multiple North Escambia readers, the pursuit traveled down East Kingfield Road headed both east and then west. It came to an end just outside Ascend where it appeared the suspect vehicle came to a stop in a trailer parking area near the lake on the northeast side of Ascend Park. Witnessed said a suspect was captured.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, marked as belonging to a sergeant, was wrecked during the chase. The push bar and hood of the vehicle were seen with heavy damage on the shoulder of the road near Ascend Park. There was no word of any injuries.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not year released any information about the incident. We’ll update this story when details are made available.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 