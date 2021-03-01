Apparent High Speed Chase Ends Near Ascend

An apparent high speed chase traveled through parts of Cantonment and Gonzalez Monday morning before ending near the entrance to Ascend Performance Materials on Old Chemstrand Road.

According to multiple North Escambia readers, the pursuit traveled down East Kingfield Road headed both east and then west. It came to an end just outside Ascend where it appeared the suspect vehicle came to a stop in a trailer parking area near the lake on the northeast side of Ascend Park. Witnessed said a suspect was captured.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, marked as belonging to a sergeant, was wrecked during the chase. The push bar and hood of the vehicle were seen with heavy damage on the shoulder of the road near Ascend Park. There was no word of any injuries.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not year released any information about the incident. We’ll update this story when details are made available.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.