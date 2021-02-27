ECSO Seeks Suspect In String Of Beulah Car Burglaries

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in several car burglaries Friday morning in Beulah.

The unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the 9400 block of Lutoo Lane, just south of Nine Mile Road at the Beulah Fire Station. A black 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag NGWU37 was also stolen.

The ECSO has identified the suspect as Chance Gardner. Gardner also has outstanding warrants for grand theft and vehicle burglaries.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.