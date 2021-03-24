After 18 Years, The Search Continues For Melinda Wall McGhee

Wednesday marks 18 years since Melinda Wall McGhee went missing from her Atmore home, the apparent victim of foul play.

The morning of March 24, 2003, was a sunny start to the first day of spring break. Melinda, then 31, returned to her home about 8 a.m. after working the night shift as a nurse at a Bay Minette nursing home.

Her husband, Troy McGhee, was at work at Masland Carpets in Atmore. Their two children were at a babysitter, and Troy’s son from a previous relationship was at a dentist’s office. At about 8:30 the morning of March 24, 2003, Melinda spoke to her mother on the phone. It was the last time anyone known to Melinda would ever hear from her.

At about 4:00 that afternoon, husband Troy came home to find Melinda missing. There was blood and evidence of a violent struggle inside the home. He reported his wife missing.

Melinda’s vehicle was found parked near the house with her keys locked inside. Her purse and cellular phone were inside the residence. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Over the years, there have been several searches for Melinda’s body or clues into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

In March 2009, authorities searched an area off Perry Lane in Wawbeek for clues in Melinda’s disappearance. Perry Lane is about a mile north of Highway 31 off Sardis Church Road near Old Atmore Road. The location is about three miles north of the Florida/Alabama line . On the last day of January 2009, authorities searched a water-filled gravel pit off Jack Springs Roads near the Judson Cemetery between Atmore and Poarch. All of the searches have turned up empty.

In 2010, authorities issued a death certificate for McGhee after a required seven year waiting period passed.

Anyone with information on McGhee’s disappearance is asked to call the Escambia County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Department at (251) 809-0741 or their local law enforcement agency.