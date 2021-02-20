Sunshine For The Weekend

Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.