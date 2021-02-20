Sunshine For The Weekend
February 20, 2021
Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
