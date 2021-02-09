Showers And Thunderstorms Stick Around

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.