Storms Bring Ping Pong Ball Size Hail, Power Outages; And Here’s How Much It Rained

Hail was reported across the North Escambia area overnight as storms moved through. There were also numerous power outages.

A NorthEscambia.com reader sent us this photo of hail that fell on Howell Road off Highway 97 in Walnut Hill about 3:10 a.m. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Mobile said the hail pictured is up to ping pong ball size, about 1.5 inches.

The ping pong ball size hail did damage an outdoor light and barn light on Howell Road.

NorthEscambia.com received reports of hail across the area — from Walnut Hill, Bratt, Century, Jay (confirmed quarter size), McDavid, Atmore, Flomaton, Pollard and more.

During the 12 a.m. hour, about 3,300 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers lost power due the prolific lightning. That’s about 30% of all EREC customers. All but a handful had power restored with about an hour.

The weather station at Northview High School in Bratt recorded 1.7 inches of rain. Other rain totals as of 8:30 a.m. were:

University of West Florida 1.36 inches

Washington High School 0.76 inches

West Florida High School 0.72 inches

Tate High School 0.61 inches

Escambia High School 0.44 inches

Pensacola High School 0.38 inches

Pine Forest High School (gauge was not working)

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.