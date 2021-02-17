New 448 Area Code Coming To The 850, But A Mandatory Change To How You Dial Has Been Delayed.
February 17, 2021
A new area is coming to Northwest Florida, but a mandatory change in how you dial has been delayed for three months.
The current 850 area code will run out of available phone numbers in early 2022, and state regulators approved the addition of the 448 area code to alleviate the number crunch. The new area code covers the same geographic area as the current 850 area code, which includes Escambia County to Tallahassee.
The new area code will mean a change in how Northwest Florida residents and businesses make calls. Since last August, callers have been able to use 7-digits or 10-digits (the area code plus the number) when calling. A mandatory switch to using 10-digits was set to begin on Saturday, February 20, but that’s now been delayed until May 22, 2021.
The delay is due to COVID-19 and companies and alarm companies in Pensacola needing more time to reprogram systems for 10-digit dialing.
The earliest date someone may receive a number with the new 448 area code will be in June.
Here are some other quick facts about the new 448 area code:
- Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.
- You will need to dial area code + telephone number for all local calls.
- You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.
- What is a local call now will remain a local call.
- The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
- You can still dial just three digits to reach 911. You can also dial three digits to reach 211 and 811, as well as 311 and 511, where available.
- Telephone customers should remember to include their area code (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number) when giving their number to friends, family, business associates, and customers.
- Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 448 area code as a valid area code, and should continue to program 10-digit telephone numbers.
