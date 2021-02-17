New 448 Area Code Coming To The 850, But A Mandatory Change To How You Dial Has Been Delayed.

A new area is coming to Northwest Florida, but a mandatory change in how you dial has been delayed for three months.

The current 850 area code will run out of available phone numbers in early 2022, and state regulators approved the addition of the 448 area code to alleviate the number crunch. The new area code covers the same geographic area as the current 850 area code, which includes Escambia County to Tallahassee.

The new area code will mean a change in how Northwest Florida residents and businesses make calls. Since last August, callers have been able to use 7-digits or 10-digits (the area code plus the number) when calling. A mandatory switch to using 10-digits was set to begin on Saturday, February 20, but that’s now been delayed until May 22, 2021.

The delay is due to COVID-19 and companies and alarm companies in Pensacola needing more time to reprogram systems for 10-digit dialing.

The earliest date someone may receive a number with the new 448 area code will be in June.

Here are some other quick facts about the new 448 area code: