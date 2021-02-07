Escambia Man Killed In Pickup Truck Crash

February 7, 2021

A 24-year old Escambia County man was killed in an early more wreck on Fairfield Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was headed south on Fairfield Drive in a Chevrolet pickup truck when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled across the northbound lane. The truck left the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne and overturned. The struck a road sign before coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

