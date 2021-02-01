Escambia County Hiring 50 New Employees To Staff New Correctional Facility

Escambia County is currently hiring for 50 positions to staff the new Escambia County Correctional Facility that is slated to open this spring.

The county is hiring correctional officers, detention assistants and medical professionals for the new facility. For more information on how to apply, click or tap here.

Open positions in Escambia County Corrections and the number of positions available as of Friday are:

Corrections Officer (Certified) — 5

Corrections Officer Trainee/School — 20

Detention Assistant — 18

Emergency Medical Technician — 1

Licensed Practical Nurse — 3

Paramedic — 1

Registered Nurse — 2

Available benefits include health, dental, life, vision, employee assistance program, flexible spending, long-term disability, legal services, vacations, deferred compensation, retirement and other voluntary insurance products.

For more information about the new facility and a photo tour, click or tap here.