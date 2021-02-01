Escambia County Hiring 50 New Employees To Staff New Correctional Facility

February 1, 2021

Escambia County is currently hiring for 50 positions to staff the new Escambia County Correctional Facility that is slated to open this spring.

The county is hiring correctional officers, detention assistants and medical professionals for the new facility. For more information on how to apply, click or tap here.

Open positions in Escambia County Corrections and the number of positions available as of Friday are:

  • Corrections Officer (Certified) — 5
  • Corrections Officer Trainee/School — 20
  • Detention Assistant — 18
  • Emergency Medical Technician — 1
  • Licensed Practical Nurse — 3
  • Paramedic — 1
  • Registered Nurse — 2

Available benefits include health, dental, life, vision, employee assistance program, flexible spending, long-term disability, legal services, vacations, deferred compensation, retirement and other voluntary insurance products.

For more information about the new facility and a photo tour, click or tap here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 