Escambia County’s New $142 Million Correctional Facility Is Almost Complete. Here’s A Photo Tour.

The new $142 million Escambia County Correctional Facility is set to open in the spring, replacing the Central Booking and Detention Center that was destroyed by an explosion in 2014.

On Thursday, select media members, including NorthEscambia.com, were allowed inside the 304,067 square foot, four story structure.

It is expected to be substantially completed in next month, with a final completion and the first inmates housed by April.

There are 15 housing units, know as “pods” for the inmates. Four dorms are centered around a central multipurpose room that includes a station for corrections officers.

“We have the officer in direct contact with the inmate,” said Escambia County Corrections Lt. Jason Walker. “It allows the inmate to create a professional relationship with the staff. The staff can then help them through their process of being incarcerated.”

Inmates will spend their time inside the pods, with services such as medical treatment, food and video visitation coming to them. There are televisions in the multipurpose rooms, and there access to an attached recreation area with a basketball goal. The rec area has high windows that open to the outside to allow in natural light and fresh air.

“Inmates have the opportunity to go outside and get some fresh air,” said Walker.

The facility has a complete infirmary to provide medical care.

“This was pretty much design to be a mini hospital so that we can handle patients that have direct medical needs,” Walker added.

There is a separate wing for juveniles that will not have contact with adult prisoners.

“They’ll have everything they’ll need, medical, schools, programs, all the recreation, in one wing,” Walker said. “It’s separate so they won’t even intermingle with adults.”

The new Escambia County Correctional Facility will not replace the current jail, which was constructed in the 1980s. The two buildings are connected by an enclosed corridor. Inmates will be divided between the two buildings based up on their security classification. Main services such as food and laundry will be in the new building.

Escambia County Corrections is now hiring correctional officers, detention assistants and medical professionals for the new facility. For more information on how to apply, click or tap here.

For a photo tour, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.