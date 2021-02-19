Escambia Bookkeeper Gets Prison Time For Stealing Over $140,000 From Employer

February 19, 2021

An Escambia County bookkeeper has been sentenced to state prison for stealing $140,000 from her employer.

Stephanie Erickson pleaded no contest to one count of organized fraud. Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced her to two years in state prison to be followed by five years of probation.

Erickson was employed as the bookkeeper at CEMEX, Inc., an international building materials company with an office in Pensacola from 2014 until 2019.

During that time, she created fraudulent invoices and submitted them to CEMEX as legitimate vendor invoices. She then remitted the payments to herself, according to State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 