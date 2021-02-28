Dense Fog Advisory Overnight; Good Chance Of Rain For Monday And Tuesday
February 28, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy dense fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Low around 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
