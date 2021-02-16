CSX Closes Becks Lake Road Rail Crossing For Emergency Repair To Broken Rail

February 16, 2021

The railroad crossing on Becks Lake Road just east of Highway 29 in Cantonment is closed for an emergency repair.

CSX notified Escambia County Tuesday morning that they were immediately closing the crossing after a broken rail was discovered.

It was not immediately known how long the crossing will be closed, but the repair may take most of the day Tuesday.

  1. ensley boy on February 16th, 2021 10:01 am

    Better to be closed for a day to repair the rail than to be closed for several days to remove a derailed train.

  2. Resident on February 16th, 2021 9:44 am

    Whooo Weee gonna be tough gettin out today.
    Use to be a way out at the power lines at Garmin road that popped out at Kathlene road.
    Long ago and far away of days gone by.





