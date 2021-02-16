CSX Closes Becks Lake Road Rail Crossing For Emergency Repair To Broken Rail

The railroad crossing on Becks Lake Road just east of Highway 29 in Cantonment is closed for an emergency repair.

CSX notified Escambia County Tuesday morning that they were immediately closing the crossing after a broken rail was discovered.

It was not immediately known how long the crossing will be closed, but the repair may take most of the day Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.