Andrade Files ECUA Term Limit Bill, Days After Salzman Withdraws Her ECUA Bill

Florida House District 2 Rep. Alex Andrade on Wednesday filed a new bill to impose term limits for the Emerald Coast Utility Authority board, days after another ECUA bill was withdrawn.

Andrade’s bill states that anyone elected to the ECUA board for three consecutive terms would not be eligible to run for the next succeeding term.

District 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman filed an ECUA term limit bill earlier this year, but withdrew the bill last week. She called for an extensive operational audit of ECUA and other water utilities created by special acts to gain “a clear picture of how we will move forward with legislation.” The bill had received the support of the local Legislative Delegation comprised of Salzman, Andrade and Sen. Doug Broxson.

A 2018 grand jury report, which was not made public until September 2020, recommended term limits for ECUA. The grand jury found that a lack of term limits “has created a sense of complacency and has fostered an overreliance on the executive director and attorneys.”

“The only recommendation from the grand jury report that requires legislative action was term limits. After Rep. Salzman and Sen. Broxson decided to kill the bill without my input, I decided to propose a compromise and focus on the one grand jury recommendation that needed legislative action,” Andrade told NorthEscambia.com Wednesday night.

In order for Andrade’s bill to advance in the legislative process, a local bill certification form must be signed by Broxson stating it has been approved by a majority of the three-member delegation.

“I hope he signs the form saying he supports term limits,” Andrade said. “If we are for our constituents, we are going to support term limits. I have no idea why any representative in Northwest Florida would not support term limits.”

“I made a commitment to my constituents to promote good government whenever possible, and term limits are one of the best ways to inject new ideas and transparency into our system,” he said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.