Salzman Withdraws ECUA Term Limit Bill, Instead Looking At Wider Utility Reform

Rep. Michelle Salzman has withdrawn a local bill that would have imposed term limits for members of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. Instead, Salzman and other legislators across the state are setting their collective sights on ECUA and similar utilities across the state.

Salzman set out to rewrite that legislative act that gives ECUA its authority after a 2018 grand jury investigation that was not made public until September 2020. The freshman District 1 representative’s bill would have limited ECUA board members to three, four-year terms.

“What we have discovered during the course of this process is that this issue is not specific to just our area. There are other ‘ECUA’s’ around Florida and for that reason we are partnering with other legislators across the state to request the office of the Public Counsel to conduct a study of how some utilities in Florida currently operate and report its recommendations back to the legislature,” Salzman told NorthEscambia.com in a text message Friday.

The Escambia County Legislative Delegation had endorsed the bill at a January meeting, and Salzman said the withdrawal was done in partnership with Delegation Chair Sen. Doug Broxson.

“The extensive operational audit of ECUA was officially requested by my office as well as a separate detailed review of all water utilities created by special acts has been ordered as well. Before the end of session we should have a clear picture of how we will move forward with legislation,” she said.

“I have been having the conversation about ECUA with legislators and leaders all over our state. As I mentioned after our January delegation meeting, this is only the beginning. I am and will continue to work on a good resolution for the constituents of not only Escambia County, but all of Florida.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.