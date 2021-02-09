10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Today At Carver Park In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a 10,000 food distribution on Tuesday, February 9 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street.

The food distribution will begin at 3:30 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Line up on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles.

Pictured: A previous 10,000 pound food giveaway at Carver Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.