Update: Gonzalez Teen Missing For A Month Has Been Located
January 12, 2021
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has located Gonzalez teen that was missing for a month before someone called them to file a report.
The Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Jordan Winfield Smith was safely located but did not provide any additional information.
He was last seen on December 8 in an area along Jack Kaufman Lane in Gonzalez, just east of Ashton Brosnaham Park. No one reported the teen missing until last Thursday, January 7.
How in the world could this boy be missing for over a month and nobody every thought about calling the law until now someone had to give his name and how old he was was he in foster care or was it his mom and dad just don’t care I just hope and pray that is child is safe and no harm comes to him Health Department his mother and his father needs to be put in jail for this he has a mother and a father or if he was in foster care the foster parents need to be shut down either way if you miss a child I don’t care if it’s one day the child don’t come home you called the law Anything Could Happen these days it’s sad to say that you don’t know but I do hope that it’s a good come out I pray that boy is safe
Howie, you need to move to California!
I will be hoping for an update that he is found safe.
My prayers go up for this child that he is found and physically and mentally okay.
I totally agree with JTV
1. Does anyone know if the parent or guardian is safe? They could be ill and in the hospital, injured from an accident, deceased. Anything could be wrong.
2. Maybe this boy is going to school and staying with different friends. It could be a friend’s parent that reported this boy not going home sooner.
3. Maybe the boy has done something he regrets and chooses to not go back home. I hope not, but it happens.
Before placing judgement or trying to figure this out, I’ll wait until further information is available on this situation.
To LR : Do you think if a “family” ( I use that term loosely) doesn’t report their child missing for almost a month that they would care whether or not he is doing distance learning or attending school?
This is so sad and is representative of these times of irresponsible parents splitting up and no one caring for the children they produced. I can’t imagine what excuses the mother (?) or father (?) of this child will give when questioned. Not reporting your child missing is inexcusable. And a 14 year old is still considered a child, no matter how street smart they might be. What is even sadder is there are thousands of children being born and living in this type situation right here in our community .
If this young man was going to school, would the school not be curious as to why he quit going to class? If he was distant learning, I would still think someone from the school would notify his parents.
Isn’t that some type of child neglect? It’s like Casey Anthony all over again – and we know how that turned out. Time to rake whomever his parents or guardians are over the coals to find out exactly why they waited so long. Thos is just crazy.
How can that even HAPPEN???
No matter what else a 14 year old is a Minor and so some Adult is Responsible for his well being and safety.
Hope ECSO investigates this all the way back to the core and keeps us informed.
Wishing for a good outcome.
Hard to imagine.
Unbelievable, I hope he’s found safe. Parents should be in jail.