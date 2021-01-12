Update: Gonzalez Teen Missing For A Month Has Been Located

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has located Gonzalez teen that was missing for a month before someone called them to file a report.

The Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Jordan Winfield Smith was safely located but did not provide any additional information.

He was last seen on December 8 in an area along Jack Kaufman Lane in Gonzalez, just east of Ashton Brosnaham Park. No one reported the teen missing until last Thursday, January 7.

